Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,048 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,633,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $79.07 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.