Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,048 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,633,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $79.07 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.
