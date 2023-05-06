Analysts Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.21 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

