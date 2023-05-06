Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

