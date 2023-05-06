Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,636.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 6,255,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 4.7 %

AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

