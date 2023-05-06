Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Apple comprises 11.8% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

Apple Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

