Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after acquiring an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 245,336 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

