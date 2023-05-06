Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.29 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

