Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.