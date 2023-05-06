Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after buying an additional 221,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.