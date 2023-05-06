Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sabre were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

SABR opened at $3.67 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

