Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 12,535 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,526,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,690,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 304,286 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,798,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 449,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,652,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.96.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 5,504.13%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.