Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,341 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zymeworks Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Stories

