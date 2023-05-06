Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,409 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 677,379 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 57.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 383,653 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gates Industrial by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,729,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 289,770 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

GTES opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

