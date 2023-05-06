Bank of Montreal Can Sells 70,116 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $51.63 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,140.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,140.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,535 shares of company stock worth $6,084,010. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

