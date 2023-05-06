Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.