Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

