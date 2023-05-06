Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $7.57 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $238.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Articles

