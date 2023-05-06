Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.541 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

