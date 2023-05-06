Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $158.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $179.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

