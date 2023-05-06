Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,168 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

