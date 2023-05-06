Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $72,253,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in PDD by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,109,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,469 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

