Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $45.98 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

