Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 11,486 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,888,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

