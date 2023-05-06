Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 14,052 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 188,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

BDN stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $663.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 304.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

