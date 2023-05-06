Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,368 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth $79,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE TU opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.45%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

