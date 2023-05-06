Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

