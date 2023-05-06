Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DINT opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

