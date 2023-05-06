Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $21.53 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

