Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Up 3.4 %

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

