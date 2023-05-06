Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.