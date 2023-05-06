Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $575,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

