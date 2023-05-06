Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $593,000 Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SLM by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,688,000 after buying an additional 1,037,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Barclays dropped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

