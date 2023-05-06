Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $86.32 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $89.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.