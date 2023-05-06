Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

NYSE MMM opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.