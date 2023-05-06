Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TLH stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

