Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,757,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $940.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $942.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $861.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.12. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

