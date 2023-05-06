Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.89 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

