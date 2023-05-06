Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $11,685,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

Shares of BMO opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

