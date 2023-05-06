Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $297.74.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 41.14%. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

