Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,721,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in M.D.C. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC opened at $41.42 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 9.12.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,893 shares of company stock worth $7,091,773 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.