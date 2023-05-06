Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

