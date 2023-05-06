Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Up 1.7 %

Tenaris stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TS. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

