Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,959,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,496,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,991,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,706,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,943,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Woodside Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of WDS stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Woodside Energy Group Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
