Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 418 Shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 22.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 62,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MID opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.08. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51.

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

