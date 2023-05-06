Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,085 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

LNT opened at $55.11 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

