Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 260,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

