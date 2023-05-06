Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

