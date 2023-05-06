Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 251,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 58,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 205,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,953,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 236,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.08.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

