Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 13,567 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after buying an additional 558,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 473,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,701.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

