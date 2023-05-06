Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 145 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MLI opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,166 shares of company stock worth $4,529,904. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

